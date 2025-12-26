CM Punk is celebrated the holiday season by taking on a group of evil elves in a festive, horror-tinged music video.

The reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion appears in the latest release from Jill Schoelen, who recently unveiled her rendition of ‘Here Comes Santa Claus: Right Down Santa Claus Lane’ (see video below).

The video leans fully into campy chaos, blending Christmas cheer with classic horror vibes with Schoelen and her friends being captured and tied up by mischievous elves, setting the stage for Punk’s dramatic entrance.

Emerging from the chimney dressed as Santa Claus, Punk uses his “festive powers” to battle and dispatch the elves, playing the heroic holiday savior.

Punk’s involvement is hardly surprising given his well-documented love of horror.

Over the years, he has worked on multiple horror-related projects and famously named his late dog Larry after Lawrence “The Wolfman” Talbot.

Schoelen, meanwhile, is a certified “Scream Queen,” best known for her roles in The Stepfather, The Phantom of the Opera, and When a Stranger Calls. The video also features a lineup of horror icons, including Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator), Judie Aronson (Friday the 13th: Part 4), Diane Franklin (Amityville II: The Possession), and Krsy Fox (Little Bites).

While Punk is having fun spreading holiday fear and cheer, his focus will soon shift back to the ring. He is scheduled to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker at the WWE Raw on Netflix one-year anniversary show on January 5, 2026.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 1/5 for live WWE Raw results coverage.