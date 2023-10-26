CM Punk gives an honest answer when asked about whether or not he’ll be at WWE Survivor Series.

This year’s Survivor Series event takes place in Punk’s hometown of Chicago, which led many to speculate that the Second City Saint would be making his grand return to WWE following his firing from AEW. During Punk’s interview on the 670 The Score in Chicago he was asked about whether he will in fact be returning at the event.

They’re asking if I’m going to be there? I think it’s sold out. I think tickets are hard to get.”

When asked to clarify his answer Punk says that he’s enjoying not traveling right now, and that his dog, Larry, is currently dealing with an ACL injury.

I don’t want to burst anybody’s bubble. I’m kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather. I have an injury in the family. My dog [Larry] blew his dog ACL. I’m literally just spending my time with him. I know that sounds crazy, but he is my son, and I take care of him and treat him as such. Everything has kind of stopped. I’m fortunate to take time off from everything. I’ve canceled things I have coming up. Traveling is hard. It’s tough to leave him here with my wife April [AJ Lee]. If there are two of us here taking care of him, it’s easier.

The latest reports that surfaced stated that WWE was not interested in bringing Punk in at this time, but that could always change in the future. Punk was backstage for IMPACT’s recent Bound For Glory pay-per-view, which took place at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. You can read about that here.

CM Punk’s on air response to whether or not he will be at next month’s Survivor Series in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/FAn7oeikZ3 — Ibou, of WrestlePurists (@BackupHangman) October 26, 2023

