“The Second City Saint” enjoys a good pastry.

Hell, everyone in the world learned that after the infamous AEW All Out 2022 post-show press conference, notoriously dubbed “AEW Brawl Out,” which saw CM Punk scarfing down Mindy’s Bakery pastries while making multiple controversial statements about other AEW stars, which led to a backstage brawl involving himself and other AEW stars.

In a new video released by WWE this week, “The Best in the World” was asked to explain his love of indulging in pastries after big matches.

“I always want a pastry after a lot of my big matches for a couple different reasons,” Punk began. “I like to treat myself after I put in a lot of hard work.”

Punk continued, “I try to diet when I’m not physically wrestling in the ring, and my pot of gold at the end of that rainbow when I do wrestle is some sort of a treat. Donut, cake, muffins, pastries.”