CM Punk is calling on fans to choose his in-ring attire for Friday’s AEW Rampage match against Powerhouse Hobbs.

As seen below, Punk took to Twitter and issued a poll, asking fans to choose long pants or trunks for Friday’s match.

Punk returned to the ring earlier this month at AEW All Out, defeating Darby Allin while wearing the long pants, a change from when he was wrestling in WWE years ago.

The match against Hobbs will be Punk’s second match since signing with AEW. You can see his full tweet below:

Choose your own adventure… — player/coach (@CMPunk) September 21, 2021

