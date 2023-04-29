CM Punk is continuing his tour of the pro-wrestling world.

According to PW Insider and later confirmed by Fightful Select, the Second City Saint is at this evening’s IMPACT Wrestling tapings in Chicago. Reports are that Punk was welcome backstage and even brought through by security.

This comes after the former two-time AEW world champion attended this past Monday’s edition of Raw, which was also in Chicago. However, Punk was asked to leave the red-brand once Vince McMahon got word that he was there.

Some photos of Punk at the IMPACT tapings have since leaked online.

Punk has been out of action since All Out 2022. On that night, he suffered a shoulder injury during his matchup with Jon Moxley, then got into a backstage altercation with The Elite after heavily criticizing them during the All Out media scrum. He is expected to return to AEW this summer and be the star for their new Collision series that will air on Saturdays.

