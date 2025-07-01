CM Punk took part in protests opposing the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s (UPMC) plan to end gender-affirming care for patients under 19, a policy scheduled to take effect on June 30.

Punk posted photos from the demonstration on Instagram, showing his support for the Pittsburgh-based protest, which aimed to spotlight the damaging effects the policy could have on transgender youth.

A longtime advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, Punk has previously joined movements such as Chicago’s “No Kings Day” protests, underscoring his ongoing commitment to standing up for causes he believes in.

During a recent appearance on the “No-Contest Wrestling” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio credited Konnan with helping him break into ECW and playing a meaningful role in his early success in the United States.

On Konnan helping him to get into ECW: “Right after Worlds Collide is when Eddie [Guerrero], Dean [Malenko], Jericho, they were all in ECW. Konnan was there at the time. Now, I got to give respect and mad love to Konnan because he was the vision behind Rey Mysterio. Nobody believed in me because of my size, because I was skinny, I was too short, I didn’t look like a wrestler. So, Konnan opened up the doors in AAA. I made a household name in Mexico City, nationally, and then after that, anywhere that he would go, he would always say, ‘You got to bring Rey and Psicosis.’ That was like the dynamite team right there.”

On Konnan suggesting him and Psicosis to Paul Heyman: “And when Konnan was in ECW, Eddie, Dean, Jericho, they were leaving and going to WCW. And Paul E asked Konnan, ‘Do you have anybody to replace my guys that are leaving?’ He said, ‘I know exactly who.’ So, he brought Psicosis and myself to ECW, and after that, the rest is history.”

During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Bully Ray criticized Goldberg’s sit-down interview segment with Michael Cole on the June 23rd episode of WWE RAW, describing it as “forced” and unnatural. Ray said,

“It felt forced. That’s the word that came to mind. It felt like a typical pro wrestling sit-down. This tells us everything we need to know, and I don’t want to put things in Tommy’s mouth; Tommy puts enough things in his mouth. Dreamer didn’t even like it! If that’s me and I’m coming out to get in Gunther’s face … and then all of a sudden, you get a championship match ten minutes later? I’d be like: ‘Wow, I wasn’t expecting that, holy s**t, thanks WWE! I’m’a beat this guy’s a*s, but never expected it to be for a championship!’”