CM Punk is back at the gym.

The Second City Saint has been absent from AEW programming ever since his injury at ALL OUT back in September of last year, which was then followed by an incredibly controversial media scrum and a backstage brawl that got Punk, as well as The Elite and other members of the roster suspended.

The latest report on Punk was that he was willing to return to AEW and “do business,” but everything is still up in the air. Punk did respond to Dax Harwood begging for everyone to make up and think of the bigger picture, which you can check out here along with some other tidbits on the story.

As for Punk’s gym photo…this is a good sign that he is healing nicely from the shoulder injury that he sustained during his world title matchup against Jon Moxley. Check out the photo below.