Don’t expect to see “The Best in the World” at the Riotfest in Chicago, Illinois.

Why?

He’s banned.

WWE Superstar CM Punk is included on a list of prohibited items at the ongoing Riotfest music festival in Chi-Town.

It is unclear why “The Second City Saint” is not allowed at the annual event in “The Second City.”

We will keep you posted if any additional details regarding this story surfaces.