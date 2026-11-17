Travel issues continue to cause headaches throughout the professional wrestling industry.

Following Friday’s brief FAA ground stop, multiple promotions have been forced to make adjustments due to lingering flight disruptions, including WWE, AEW and TNA Wrestling.

WWE experienced travel complications following Friday’s episode of SmackDown in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with several talents encountering difficulties getting to their next scheduled appearances.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, CM Punk, Bayley and Kali Armstrong ultimately needed a private jet to make it to Raleigh, North Carolina, in time for the November 16 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

“Punk, Bayley, and Kali Armstrong had to take the jet to get from the NXT house show to Raw tonight,” Alvarez wrote.

Punk and Bayley had already endured a lengthy travel ordeal over the weekend after being unable to fly from Fort Lauderdale to Detroit, Michigan. The two instead made the approximately 19-hour drive to appear at an NXT live event, where they teamed up to defeat Jackson Drake and Myka Lockwood in the main event.

During one of the appearances, Punk even FaceTimed his wife, AJ Lee, from inside the ring alongside Bayley, only for Lee to hang up on him.

The two were also in action at Sunday’s NXT live event in Chicago, Illinois. Punk teamed with Lizzy Rain to defeat Drake and Lockwood, while Bayley joined forces with Kali Armstrong to pick up a victory over Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey.

The travel disruptions have impacted other promotions as well.

AEW managed to get through Saturday’s Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view with only minor adjustments to its pre-show lineup. TNA Wrestling wasn’t quite as fortunate, as Sunday’s Destination X 2026 pay-per-view required several significant changes to its undercard due to talent being unable to arrive as originally scheduled.