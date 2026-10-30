CM Punk is heading back to WWE NXT.

WWE has announced that “The Best in the World” will make a pair of special appearances as part of the upcoming NXT Holiday Live Tour in November.

Punk is scheduled to appear at the November 14 event in Detroit, Michigan, before returning to his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, for another NXT live event on November 15.

The former WWE Champion is no stranger to making appearances for the developmental brand. Back in August, Punk competed at an NXT live event in Virginia, teaming with Myles Borne and Tavion Heights to defeat The Vanity Project trio of Brad Baylor, Jackson Drake and Ricky Smokes.

Punk won’t be the only established main roster star joining the upcoming tour.

Former NXT Women’s Champion Bayley has also been announced for two stops, including November 13 in Cleveland, Ohio, and November 14 in Detroit.

The appearances will give fans attending the NXT Holiday Live Tour an opportunity to see two of WWE’s biggest names alongside the brand’s current roster.

Meanwhile, Punk remains busy on the main roster, as he is scheduled to square off against Kevin Owens on the November 7 episode of WWE SmackDown.

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