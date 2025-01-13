Sumie Sakai has retired.

The Japanese women’s wrestling star worked her retirement match at the NJPW Battle Of The Valley 2025 show over the weekend.

Sakai teamed with House of Torture duo EVIL and SHO against Hiromu Takahashi, Mayu Iwatani and Yuka Sakazaki.

Following her swan song, Sumie Sakai received an outpouring of support and reactions from others in the pro wrestling community, such as CM Punk, Bayley, Stephanie Vaquer, Anthony Bowens and others.

CM Punk message to @SumieSakai for her retirement match ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QQjkpsyTm2 — Teffo (@Teffo_01) January 11, 2025

THANK YOU SUMIE SAN ❤️ @SumieSakai It's an honor to be your friend pic.twitter.com/M5IEpalz3d — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) January 11, 2025

Congratulations on an incredible career @SumieSakai. It’s a pleasure to know you and to have worked with you! #SumieFinal — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) January 12, 2025