CM Punk believes he is doing the best work of his career right now.

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, “The Best in the World” reflected on the three years that have passed since his surprise return to WWE at Survivor Series in 2023.

Punk made it clear that he is enjoying his current run more than ever and has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

“Time of my life,” Punk said. “And I think in those three years, I’ve done the best work of my entire career and to me I’m showing no signs of slowing down. I’m exactly where I want to be.”

While discussing how much WWE has changed since his departure in 2014, Punk also took a shot at longtime rival Seth Rollins.

“The company’s a different place than it was, when I left, as Seth likes to constantly say, took my ball and went home, to in turn make things better for all of the boys, himself included.”

Despite his happiness with how things have played out since returning to WWE, Punk joked that there is one thing he isn’t particularly thrilled about heading into this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event.

“I feel like my work over the last three years is, I mean, you tell me you’re a fan and you’re honest,” Punk continued. “I think I’ve been doing the best work of my career and it’s been a dream come true. I really don’t have a bad thing to say about my time back except for the fact that I have to tag with Seth Rollins on Saturday.”