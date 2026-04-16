CM Punk didn’t hold back when discussing Roman Reigns, taking aim at the Undisputed Champion’s schedule while still acknowledging what he respects about him.

During a sit-down interview with Corey Graves, Punk was asked about Reigns’ priorities outside the ring, particularly his dedication to family. Punk made it clear he respects that aspect of Reigns’ life before shifting into criticism.

“I think anybody would be a fool to not look at Roman and respect the fact that he puts his family above everything else. I love that. I love the fact that he can say, my kids will never know what not having their father around is like.”

However, Punk quickly pivoted to how that mindset impacts Reigns’ role in WWE.

“But it’s real hard to sit back and look at a man who will do that and be a part-timer and think that that’s okay. Because there is a responsibility that comes not only with being a WWE superstar, with being a champion.”

Punk framed the issue as something bigger than just one rivalry, positioning it as a philosophical clash about what it means to be a top star in professional wrestling.

“This is about pro wrestling versus cinema.”

He also pointed to other top names on the roster as examples of performers who balance outside responsibilities while still maintaining a consistent presence.

“I don’t wanna say anything nice about Seth Rollins, but Seth seems to balance things perfectly fine. My good friend Cody Rhodes seems to balance everything super fine. Why can’t Roman?”

Punk didn’t stop there, doubling down on his criticism of Reigns’ part-time status.

“He’s a part-timer who wants to come in here and act like he calls the shots. And I’m the old school pro wrestler who will not let him.”

By framing the feud this way, Punk is positioning himself as the standard-bearer for a more traditional approach to wrestling, where consistency and presence are just as important as star power. It adds a deeper layer to the rivalry, turning it into a debate about what WWE should value in its top champion. If that message resonates with fans, it could shift the perception of Reigns from untouchable attraction to a star whose limited schedule comes with real criticism.

Do you think Roman Reigns being part-time helps keep him special, or does it hurt his credibility? Let us know your thoughts.