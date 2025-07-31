How would CM Punk blind-rank ten top WWE Superstars?

Let’s find out!

While promoting the release of WWE: UNREAL on Netflix, “The Best in the World” appeared with TikTok content creator Allenownz, who asked him to blind-rank ten different WWE stars.

The viral video would see random names thrown at Punk, with no knowledge of the names that would be coming, with Punk being asked to give them a number from 1 to 10, with 1 being the best and 10 being the worst. Essentially, it’s not a real top ten at all, as many spots end up force-filled.

And that’s exactly what happened here.

Punk’s list would surprise many with no knowledge of how it was put together, as one of his biggest rivals, Drew McIntyre, took the number two spot. The Miz ended up number one because it was the only number left by the time his name was mentioned.

Check out CM Punk’s complete top-ten blind-ranked list below, as well as the video embedded below to explain how the list was put together.

WWE: UNREAL season one is available now for subscribers of Netflix.

No. 1: The Miz

No. 2: Drew McIntyre

No. 3: Cody Rhodes

No. 4: John Cena

No. 5: Bryan Danielson

No. 6: Roman Reigns

No. 7: The Rock

No. 8: Bray Wyatt

No. 9: Seth Rollins

No. 10: Goldberg