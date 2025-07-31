How would CM Punk blind-rank ten top WWE Superstars?
Let’s find out!
While promoting the release of WWE: UNREAL on Netflix, “The Best in the World” appeared with TikTok content creator Allenownz, who asked him to blind-rank ten different WWE stars.
The viral video would see random names thrown at Punk, with no knowledge of the names that would be coming, with Punk being asked to give them a number from 1 to 10, with 1 being the best and 10 being the worst. Essentially, it’s not a real top ten at all, as many spots end up force-filled.
And that’s exactly what happened here.
Punk’s list would surprise many with no knowledge of how it was put together, as one of his biggest rivals, Drew McIntyre, took the number two spot. The Miz ended up number one because it was the only number left by the time his name was mentioned.
Check out CM Punk’s complete top-ten blind-ranked list below, as well as the video embedded below to explain how the list was put together.
WWE: UNREAL season one is available now for subscribers of Netflix.
- No. 1: The Miz
No. 2: Drew McIntyre
No. 3: Cody Rhodes
No. 4: John Cena
No. 5: Bryan Danielson
No. 6: Roman Reigns
No. 7: The Rock
No. 8: Bray Wyatt
No. 9: Seth Rollins
No. 10: Goldberg
CM Punk blindly ranking WWE superstars 😂 pic.twitter.com/bFr5uLtGl3
— Teffo (@Teffo_01) July 31, 2025