CM Punk is officially back in a major spotlight, not just inside the ring but as the cover athlete for WWE 2K26. During a recent appearance with IGN, Punk played through Showcase gameplay recreating his 2008 match against Rey Mysterio, offering live reactions that blended humor, competitiveness, and sharp critique about realism and presentation.

Punk wasted no time reminding viewers of his featured status, saying, “I’m on the cover, by the way. I don’t know if I’ve mentioned that yet.” From there, the tone shifted quickly into analysis mode as the match began to unfold. Watching certain in-ring sequences play out, Punk immediately questioned the logic of what he was seeing. “That wouldn’t happen in real life,” he said bluntly at one point, clearly reacting to a spot that didn’t match his understanding of ring psychology. Moments later, anticipating a move setup he didn’t like, he added, “If this is a rana, you son of a—” making it clear that even in a video game environment, realism still matters to him.

As gameplay continued, Punk asked about the ratings system and whether his overall changes depending on the era being represented. The developer confirmed that ratings are adjusted year to year to reflect growth and progression. “We tend to change the rating based on the year… as you progress through your career, you get stronger and better and learn more,” the developer explained. That detail appeared to impress Punk, as it ensures that 2008 CM Punk does not play exactly like his modern-day counterpart.

Facing Rey Mysterio in the Showcase mode also prompted a familiar frustration. “Rey is as frustrating to wrestle in a video game as he is in real life,” Punk joked, acknowledging how accurately the game captured Mysterio’s evasive style. He even noticed the crowd’s momentum shifting mid-match, pointing out that fan signs in the audience changed from CM Punk to Rey Mysterio. “That to me is a sign that you’re not doing good in the game. Like the momentum is shifting… which is weird, because the champ stays in control at all times.” The observation highlighted WWE 2K26’s dynamic crowd system, which appears to react to the flow of the match rather than remaining static.

Punk also commented on the visual accuracy of his character model, particularly when it came to tattoos and gear. “How annoyed are you guys with all my tattoos and everything? Does that stink?” he asked. The developer noted that the art team updates models to match specific eras, meaning his look in 2008 is different from how he appears in later years. Punk responded with genuine praise, saying, “It’s very impressive to me… The graphics are great. They really are.” For someone known for his blunt honesty, the compliment stood out.

Even in what was essentially a demo session, Punk’s competitive instincts were evident. After landing a GTS, he questioned why the match continued instead of ending with a pinfall. “You hit a GTS… I feel like we could have pinned him,” he said. When the developer suggested going for multiple finishers, Punk shot back, “Just wanted too many.” The exchange underscored how deeply he still thinks about protecting finishes and maintaining believable match structure.

Throughout the session, Punk mixed in playful commentary about referees, crowd signs, and even Dominic Mysterio’s appearance, but beneath the humor was a consistent theme. He cares about authenticity. Whether critiquing unrealistic transitions or praising smooth animations and era-specific details, he approached the game the same way he approaches wrestling itself, with attention to logic and execution.

By the end of the IGN segment, WWE 2K26 appeared to leave a strong impression on its cover star. The combination of evolving ratings, dynamic crowd reactions, accurate character modeling, and fluid gameplay suggests a continued push toward realism. And if nothing else, Punk made one thing unmistakably clear throughout the appearance: he is not only back in WWE, he is front and center on the cover.