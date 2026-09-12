CM Punk has issued his first comments after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Sami Zayn.

As noted, Zayn defeated Punk in the main event of the September 11 episode of WWE SmackDown in Mexico City to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship, bringing Punk’s title reign to an end after 67 days.

Following the show, Punk took to social media and reflected on the loss while making it clear that he intends to regain the championship.

“I lost. 67 day undisputed title run. At 47. I’d like to say I did it on purpose for my boy (Je’Von Evans) but nobody wants to lose,” Punk wrote.

The former champion then offered his perspective on dealing with defeat.

“Here’s the thing: Winners lose way more than losers do. I don’t have to try again. I get to try again. I didn’t have to come to Mexico. I don’t HAVE to do house shows. I get to. I get to wrestle in front of the best fans in the world in Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City.”

Punk continued by turning his attention toward getting another opportunity at the championship.

“I don’t have to get the title back. I get to try to get the title back. I don’t HAVE to come to work. I GET TO COME TO WORK.”

He closed with a message for Zayn and WWE fans, promising that his pursuit of the title will continue.

“So I’ll see you all in Corpus Christi. I will get MY title back. You don’t have to watch. You get to.”

Punk captured the Undisputed WWE Championship earlier this summer before his 67-day reign was ended by Zayn on Friday night in Mexico City.