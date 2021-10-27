AEW superstar CM Punk recently spoke with DAZN to hype this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TNT in Boston, where the Chicago Savior will be battling Bobby Fish in singles-action, his very first matchup on Dynamite since joining the promotion back in August. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he would have loved to been involved in the AEW world title eliminator tournament:

I would have loved to have been a part of it. Looking at the field and seeing the names that that that were in it, I definitely think I could have fit in there. It’ll come. You know, it’s not my time but it’ll come at a later date. Looking at the bigger picture of things, the map that I have laid out in front of me, I know all the destinations. You know, there’s so many people I wanna get in the ring with but knowing how much time I have, I know I’m going to get to all of them people.

On Bobby Fish: