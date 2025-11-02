A new WWE World Heavyweight Champion was crowned on Saturday night.

That much was guaranteed going into the latest installment of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1, 2025, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

But who won it?

CM Punk or ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso.

When all was said-and-done, after hitting the GTS back-to-back times, it was “The Best in the World” himself, CM Punk, who emerged victorious, capturing the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the process in the main event of Saturday night’s special event.

For those who missed it, check out a complete recap of the Punk vs. Uso title tilt from 11/1 below.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso

It’s main event time!

We see a shot of Jimmy Uso excited and hyping up Jey Uso in the locker room after the I-C title tilt wraps up. I don’t suppose that single camera shot spells the ending of this match at all. Cough heel turn coming. Cough, just a matter of which Uso, cough. End sarcasm.

We head to a quick pre-match break before moving on. We return after the pre-match video package to the familiar sounds of ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso’s theme music. He makes his “YEET”-tastic ring entrance and settles inside as his music dies down.

Cult of Personality by Living Colour plays next, and the fans come to life once more, singing along as “The Best in the World” emerges, kneels down and proclaims it “Clobbering Time!” The ring announcer handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and challenger.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this, our main event of the evening for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Punk puts Uso in the corner. The referee backs them up, but Punk gets in Uso’s face. They lock up, and Uso presses Punk into the corner and slaps his chest before doing a YEET.

They look intensely at each other. Punk lifts him for a Go to Sleep, but Uso slides off and rolls him up for a one-count. They lock up, and Punk starts to wrench the arm. Punk yanks on the arm and applies a side headlock. Uso whips him off, but Punk shoulder tackles him down for a one-count.

Punk applies a side headlock before wrenching the arm. Punk hooks the head, but Uso whips him off. Punk shoulder tackles him and hits the ropes, but Uso catches him with a forearm to the jaw. Uso stomps him on the back of the neck before punching him in the head. Uso connects with a headlock takeover and cinches in the headlock.

Punk fights up and whips him off, but Uso shoulder tackles him down. Uso hits the ropes, but Punk pops up and goes for a GTS. Uso slides off and gets out of the ring to stop the momentum. Uso takes his time and gets into the ring. They lock up, and Uso presses Punk into the corner. Punk fires back with some forearms to the face.

He hits a snap-mare and four elbow drops to the chest. Punk picks up a two-count. Punk grabs Uso for a neckbreaker, but Uso rotates too much and botches it. Punk quickly gets him up and hits the neck-breaker for a two-count. Punk rips at Uso’s shirt and chops the chest.

Punk hits the ropes, but Uso drops him with a Samoan Drop. Uso sizes Punk up and charges for a Spear, but Punk counters with a front facelock before hitting a swinging neck-breaker for a two-count. Punk digs his knee into Uso’s back and pulls back on his head. Uso fights up and punches away at Punk.

Punk reverses a whip and goes for a dropkick, but Uso holds the ropes to avoid it. Uso hits a jackknife pin for a two-count. Uso shifts his weight and picks up another two-count. Punk bridges up and puts Uso on his shoulders for the GTS! Punk connects with it, but Uso collapses and falls out of the ring. Punk cannot believe it.

Punk grabs a water bottle from the timekeeper’s area and pours it over Usos’ head to wake him up. Punk gets him in the ring to stop the count-out. Punk grabs the disoriented Uso and hits a vertical suplex for a two-count. The audio is off by half a second on Peacock. Punk puts Uso on the top rope and chops the chest.

Punk sets up for a super-plex, but Uso fights out of it. Uso headbutts him down to the canvas. Uso leaps, but Punk ducks it. Uso lands on his feet and starts punching away at Punk. Uso wipes him out with a right hand. Punk pops back up, so Uso puts him in the corner.

Uso hits Punk with a running hip attack and does a YEET. Uso goes for another one, but Punk pops out of the corner and goes for a GTS. Uso slides off and superkicks him before hitting a Spear! Uso connects with an Uso Splash for a super-close two-count.

Moments later, Uso spears Punk through the barricade on the floor for a loud “Holy sh*t!” chant. He brings Punk back into the ring and heads to the top-rope. He looks for another Uso Splash, but Punk gets his knees up. Punk hits a GTS for a super close two-count of his own.

Uso hits a GTS on Punk and goes to follow-up with a spear, but Punk avoids it and blasts Uso with a spear of his own for another close pin attempt. Punk hoists Uso up and connects with another GTS. He collapses back onto the shoulders of Punk. He goes for a second GTS, but Uso escapes and slaps a Gunther-style sleeper-hold on Punk.

We see Punk begin to fade, but he fights it off and counters into his signature Anaconda Vice submission hold. He cranks back on it as the crowd comes to life. Uso makes it to the ropes. Uso rolls Punk up out of nowhere but only gets two. Uso blasts Punk with two super kicks and measures him for a spear.

He runs into a knee from Punk instead. Punk follows up with a GTS. And another. He collapses on Uso for the cover. Punk wins. CM Punk is the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and the jam-packed crowd in Salt Lake City loves it. Punk drops down like Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania as the referee serves him his new title.

Winner and NEW WWE World Heavyweight Champion: CM Punk