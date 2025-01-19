The TKO Group presence inside Intuit Dome on Saturday night was strong.

Not only was a roster of UFC fighters in the building for fights for the UFC 311 pay-per-view, the January 18 show in Inglewood, California also featured a pair of familiar faces to pro wrestling fans.

WWE Superstar and former UFC fighter Phil “CM Punk” Brooks, as well as WWE broadcast team member Cathy Kelley were in attendance and backstage at the 1/18 UFC PPV event in L.A.

Punk was shown on-camera in the crowd in a brief cameo appearance, while Kelley shared videos and images of herself with Punk and UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad backstage during the event.