– Big E. spoke during an IGN interview promoting WWE 2K25 about how he wishes he could have shared the ring with Bill Goldberg during their respective active in-ring careers.

“I’ve been pretty fortunate to wrestle everyone, a lot of people from the roster,” he said. “Maybe I think Goldberg, we’ve had some interactions, but I think it would have been so beautifully and weirdly full circle to get a chance to wrestle my childhood idol. I got a chance to meet him at a signing in the late 90s when I was still a kid. So a chance to wrestle Goldberg would have been very, very cool.”

– WWE is running a Best Of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania full match marathon on their official YouTube channel today.

– CM Punk is switching up his look as the road to WrestleMania 41 draws closer. “The Best in the World” shared footage on his Instagram Live this weekend with his beard completely shaved off. “The Second City Saint” is rumored for a match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins’ at WrestleMania 41 in just over 30 days.