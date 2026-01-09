When CM Punk wore a t-shirt under his t-shirt at the WWE Holiday Tour live event against Bronson Reed, many assumed it was a direct response to criticism by Kevin Nash over “The Best in the World” wrestling with a t-shirt on in WWE televised matches as of late.

Apparently it had nothing to do with that.

Even though Kevin Nash took it that way, too.

Not according to “The Second City Saint” himself, anyways.

During an appearance on Not Sam Wrestling Live! for an interview, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion was asked about the situation and the rumored reason behind it.

Punk claims the joke had nothing to do with Nash’s criticism, which was just days prior, but instead done simply to make Bronson Reed laugh.

“Yeah, and it’s not that deep,” Punk said. “That was to pop the guy I was wrestling. Doesn’t go any deeper than that.

Punk continued, “But, you know, somebody’s always gotta throw their two cents in and, ‘No, no, no, what he was doing was –’ no, no, no. I made dude laugh, and that’s what house shows are for.”

He elaborated, explaining how he’s known for that kind of thing, particularly at the non-televised live events that WWE puts on around the globe.

“I’m like king of ribs on house shows,” Punk insisted. “Last year at The Garden, I’m running out in a towel, soaking wet with a shower cap on. Come on… I’m trying to (have fun). Some people really wanna be miserable though. I’m trying not to be. I’m really, really trying.”