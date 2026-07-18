CM Punk and Cody Rhodes shared a mutual show of respect after this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown went off the air.

The two rivals are set to join forces at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 18, where they’ll team up against Gunther and Sami Zayn despite being scheduled to face each other for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

The stakes are high heading into the tag team bout, as a loss for Punk and Rhodes would result in Gunther and Zayn being added to the SummerSlam title match, turning it into a Fatal 4-Way. Friday night’s SmackDown ended with Punk and Rhodes brawling with Gunther and Zayn following Rhodes’ main event match against “The Ring General.”

After the broadcast concluded, however, the mood shifted. In fan-filmed footage from inside the arena, Punk and Rhodes appeared to put their rivalry aside for a moment, with each man telling the production crew to play the other person’s entrance music as the show came to a close, earning a positive reaction from the live crowd.

WWE SummerSlam 2026, featuring CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, is scheduled to take place on August 1 and August 2 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.