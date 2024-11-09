WWE is coming to ComplexCon!

During the November 8 episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, the announcement was made.

Scheduled to appear at the 2024 ComplexCon at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada next weekend are WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, CM Punk, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio and “Main Event” Jey Uso.

For ticket information, visit ComplexCon.com.