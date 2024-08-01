CM Punk finally weights in on AEW airing the All In incident with Jack Perry.

Back in April, AEW aired footage of Punk’s infamous scuffle with Perry on an episode of Dynamite. The tactic, done by the Young Bucks, was used to promote a matchup at AEW Dynasty, where Perry made his return from suspension from the incident. Punk spoke on AEW doing this during a recent interview on the SI Media podcast.

It’s kind of like….I have to wrestle Drew McIntyre, right? It’s this garbage person that I don’t want in my life. This is the fight game. This is the shit talk business. It’s just like fighting in the UFC. You see these guys ripping at each other in ugly press conferences and getting personal. I don’t necessarily enjoy that energy, but the payoff is, I get to go in a ring and get to blacken eyes and chip teeth and make Drew sob and do whatever else in my head that I hope to do to him. It felt really ugly, but then I was like, showing that footage isn’t going to help them or hurt me, so whatever. Being a top draw in two different companies is pretty wild. Thanks, guys.

The incident led to Punk getting fired by AEW. He would return to WWE in November, and is now wrestling Drew McIntyre this Saturday at SummerSlam.

