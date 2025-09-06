CM Punk is as excited as the millions of WWE fans across the world.

More so, in fact.

“The Best in the World” surfaced via social media following the highly-anticipated and perfectly executed return of his wife, AJ Lee, on the September 5 episode of WWE SmackDown in their hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

The “Second City Saint” shared a photo of himself checking his watch via his official Instagram Stories along with a caption commenting on AJ Lee’s WWE return.

“When you don’t sleep because you don’t want to wake up and have it be a dream,” Punk wrote.

For those who missed it, WWE released the complete segment from the 9/5 episode of SmackDown that features AJ Lee’s return, as well as a digital exclusive showing everything that went down with AJ Lee and CM Punk after the show went off the air (see videos below).