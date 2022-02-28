Esquire has a new in-depth story, from writer Dan Sinker, about the pro-wrestling return of current AEW superstar CM Punk, and the difficult journey the Chicago Savior had after a heavily publicized exit from WWE back in 2014.

The article deep dives Punk’s battle with WWE doctors in his last days with the company, as well as his stint with the UFC. Punk himself retweeted the story and states that it was quite difficult for him to relive, but that he has great faith that Esquire did a suitable job revisiting his career path.

He writes: “This was tough. I’m still nervous about it. Not easy being so vulnerable, or trusting someone gets your voice right. I haven’t read it but people I trust say @dansinker nailed it. Thank you to Dan, @esquire, and those who read it. Appreciate you.”

The full Esquire story can be found here.