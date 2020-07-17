CM Punk Comments On Legendary Money In The Bank Matchup Against John Cena: “Thank You All”

Former WWE superstar CM Punk took to Twitter earlier today to comment on his legendary 2011 Money In The Bank showdown against John Cena for the WWE championship. The Chicago Savior writes, “I did a thing nine years ago. Couldn’t have done it without @JohnCena, @WWEArmstrong and most importantly the fans. That crowd, that atmosphere is something I’ll never forget. Thank you all.”

Punk tweets this memory on the 9-year anniversary of the bout, which saw Punk defeat Cena in front of a ruckus Chicago crowd, then narrowly escaped a MITB cash-in by Alberto Del Rio under orders from Vince McMahon. Punk would then escape through the crowd as the pay per view went off the air.