CM Punk Comments On MMA Coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s Death

Former WWE superstar CM Punk took to Twitter earlier today to comment on the death of MMA coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomdeov, father of undefeated UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who passed away due to complications from COVID-19 at the young age of 57.

Punk writes, “Awful news. Rest in power Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Thoughts are with @TeamKhabib and all his loved ones.”

The tragic and sudden loss of Nurmagomedov has garnered a large response from the MMA circuit, including top superstar and rival to Khabib, Conor McGregor. The Notorious One writes, “The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated supporter of the sport. Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.”

Our condolences to the departed.