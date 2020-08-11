CM Punk Comments on “Retribution” In Response to WWE On FOX Tweet

Former WWE Champion CM Punk is back at it again on social media.

Punk took to Twitter this afternoon and posted a joke in response to a WWE On FOX tweet, getting fans to talk about a possible Punk role in the new RETRIBUTION stable in WWE.

As noted earlier today, Punk responded to a Rey Mysterio Instagram post on how Seth Rollins and Murphy attacked Dominik Mysterio during last night’s RAW.

“You took this to another level @wwerollins,” Rey wrote. “You will FKN pay for this!!”

Punk responded in the comments section and wrote, “Bro, shave his head. Never been done.”

Punk was referring to the 2010 WWE Over The Limit pay-per-view, which saw Mysterio defeat him in a Straight Edge Society Pledge vs. Hair match. Rey shaved Punk’s head after that bout.

Fast forward to this afternoon when the WWE On FOX Twitter account made a post on Punk’s earlier comments to Mysterio. Punk responded and mentioned knowing all about “retribution.”

“I’m just sayin’ I know a thing or two about retribution,” Punk wrote.

While there have been no real rumors on Punk being affiliated with the new mystery faction in WWE, fans on social media have commented or fantasy booked Punk’s possible involvement with RETRIBUTION. Today’s comments led to more of that talk.

You can see the related posts below:

I’m just sayin’ I know a thing or two about retribution. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 11, 2020

CM Punk here fantasy booking Rey Mysterio shaving Seth Rollins’ hair off. pic.twitter.com/Rs0I6lH3HC — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 11, 2020

