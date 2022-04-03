AEW superstar CM Punk took to Twitter last night to comment on a wild weekend of wrestling, which included night one of WWE’s biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 38.

At the event Kevin Owens headlined in an unadvertised No Holds Barred matchup against Stone Cold Steve Austin, the Rattlesnake’s first official bout in 19 years. Mania also saw the grand return of Cody Rhodes, who defeated Seth Rollins in a stellar showdown. Punk addresses all of this in his tweet. He writes:

Happy for Kev. Happy for Cody. VERY happy for Steve. Also happy for Sting. Happy for myself. Happy for Bryan. This isn’t controversial. Fuck Eddie Kingston. Oh, happy for Edge!

You can see the full results to night one of Mania 38 here. Check out Punk’s tweet Punk’s tweet below.