CM Punk is coming home.

The WWE superstar will be appearing on this Friday’s edition of SmackDown, which takes place from the Allstate Arena in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. The news was broken by the Allstate Arena social media account.

Punk appeared at WWE Clash at the Castle and screwed Drew McIntyre out of winning the world heavyweight championship. He said in the post-Clash at the Castle press conference that he was returning to Chicago this week to potentially get cleared by doctors. He has been out of action since the Royal Rumble, here he tore his triceps.