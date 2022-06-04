The worst is confirmed.

AEW world champion CM Punk announced on this evening’s Rampage from Ontario California that he has sustained an injury that requires surgery, and will be put of action for some time.

Punk addressed the AEW fans with tears in his eyes, saying that nothing hurts worse than his broken heart. He did alert fans that this wasn’t the end, and that he plans on returning stronger and faster than ever.

Excalibur later clarified on commentary that a battle royal will take place on this Wednesday’s Dynamite, where the winner will battle #1 ranked Jon Moxley. The winner of that match will go on to Face Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door, with the winner being crowned interim AEW world champion. This means that Punk will not be officially relinquishing his title, and a unification matchup will taking place somewhere down the line.

Punk just won the championship from “Hangman” Adam Page at Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.