WWE has used CM Punk smartly thus far following his return to the company at Survivor Series, making select appearances on Raw, NXT, and SmackDown.
Punk will be working the Men’s Royal Rumble match with the chance to earn a title shot of his choosing at WrestleMania 40, should he win it. In a post on Instagram, Punk confirmed two upcoming Raw appearances.
- Tuesday, December 26: WWE Holiday Tour house show at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York
- Saturday, December 30: WWE Holiday Tour house show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California
- Monday, January 8: WWE Raw at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- Monday, January 22: WWE Raw at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- Saturday, January 27: WWE Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida