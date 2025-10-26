John Cena is just four appearances away from his official WWE retirement.

AJ Styles isn’t far behind.

Following the newsworthy back-to-back WWE Supershows in “The Land of the Rising Sun” last week, CM Punk confirmed that he is also nearing the end of his legendary career.

“The Best in the World” confirmed that his WWE retirement is looming during a special WWE Japan video blog on CM Punk released by WWE that chronicled Punk’s trip to Japan for two live events at legendary Sumo Hall in Tokyo.

During the video blog, “The Second City Saint” spoke moments after the entire roster honored AJ Styles for his Japan farewell.

“So I’m standing here now, near the end of my career,” Punk stated in the video. “John Cena’s calling it quits, AJ Styles says he’s going to retire next year, and I don’t know how much time I’ve got left.”

He added, “I’m going to keep going until the wheels fall off.”

Punk would go on to talk about how much he has enjoyed seeing the way WWE has handled the retirements of Cena and Styles, pointing out how they, much like himself, are the last few legends from the previous generation, and that all are in the process of helping the transition to the next generation of WWE Superstars and future legends.

“I know that’s sooner rather than later,” Punk revealed about his own WWE retirement. “That’s why I think it’s important, for all of us, not just me, to celebrate every wrestler as they retire.”

The former multiple-time world champion continued, “There’s a whole new generation of talent coming in to take our place, and in a way, we’re excited to see that happen.”

CM Punk is scheduled to square off against ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the co-main event of this coming weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Also advertised for the 11/1 Saturday Night’s Main Event show is Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship, as well as Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/1 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results coverage.