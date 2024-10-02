“The Second City Saint” had a good time in his hometown on Tuesday night.

Following the conclusion of the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on October 1, 2024, CM Punk spoke in a post-show digital exclusive backstage interview at AllState Arena.

During the discussion, “The Best in the World” approached new WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams during his post-show interview to continue his post-show pizza party (Watch Video Highlights).

“I know this is your first time in Chicago,” Punk said. “I know we talked about this before, you never had the pizza, so I got you some Lou Malnati’s. The champ of pizza for the champ of NXT.”

Additionally, the WWE legend spoke about the atmosphere inside AllState Arena for the first-ever NXT on CW show, and how he’ll always take any opportunity that arises to perform in front of his hometown crowd in Chi-Town.

“I’ve done everything in this building I think you can possibly do,” Punk said. “To be a referee in front of that hometown crowd, any chance I get to be in front of that crowd, electric. I’ll take it. It’s absolutely stunning. The place is amazing. They love Trick, they love wrestling.”

