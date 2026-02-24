CM Punk isn’t thinking about slowing down just yet.

And that’s thanks in part to a fellow aging legend.

Despite constant questions about his retirement, the 47-year-old veteran says he’s drawing motivation from none other than fellow WWE icon Rey Mysterio.

Speaking in a new interview with Metro, CM Punk opened up about his future and admitted that Mysterio, now 51, serves as a major source of inspiration at this stage of his career.

“[Rey’s] a guy that inspires me,” Punk said. “Because I feel like nobody’s asking him, ‘Oh, hey, when you’re gonna retire? I get it every other question, “Hey, when are you gonna retire?'”

It’s clearly something Punk has heard more than enough of.

Punk went on to explain why Mysterio’s longevity resonates with him.

“It’s like, well, slow down! Like I look at a guy like Rey and he’s timeless, and he inspires me to put my boots on and keep going.”

CM Punk will put his boots on this Saturday in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, as he is scheduled to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at WWE Elimination Chamber at the United Center.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 2/28 for live WWE Elimination Chamber results coverage from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.