WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes CM Punk made one key mistake during his heated confrontation with Jimmy and Jey Uso on WWE Raw this week, despite praising the overall segment between the rivals.

The closing segment of Monday’s episode saw tensions rise between Punk and The Usos following Punk’s controversial comments last week about their late uncle Sika Anoaʻi during his ongoing feud with Roman Reigns. The confrontation eventually turned physical after Punk appeared reluctant to issue a direct apology, prompting Jimmy and Jey to attack the World Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray explained that while he thought the promo itself was strong, Punk positioned himself too close to The Usos while delivering disrespectful remarks.

“If you’re going to be condescending and rude, be far enough away. The minute he said, ‘Your brother came in a little bit hot,’ I would have turned around and said, ‘Choose your words very carefully from here, because you verbally buried my uncle in front of my cousin last week, and now you’re going to start off by talking about my brother? Be very careful what you say, because the next thing you say could be the last thing you say.’”

Ray added that Punk’s body language removed the sense of danger that should have existed in the moment.

“As much as I loved everything, there was no fear in Punk. It was as if we’re friends, I’m a bigger star than you guys, you would never dare touch me.”

Despite that criticism, Ray still praised the segment overall and said it managed to pull him emotionally into the story. The veteran said he rarely finds himself reacting that way to modern wrestling segments.

“The Usos and CM Punk did a phenomenal job last night. As a 30-plus year veteran of this industry, they made me feel. Not many people can move me emotionally anymore. Last night I sat in my hotel room watching this segment and I found myself moving forward in my seat.”

The segment ultimately ended with The Usos getting physical as Jey shoved Punk before Jimmy dropped him with a right hand. Jimmy then pulled his brother away before the situation escalated further.

The storyline continues to build toward WrestleMania 42, where Punk is scheduled to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns in Las Vegas.

Do you think CM Punk handled the segment with The Usos correctly, or should he have shown more caution during the confrontation?