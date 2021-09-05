Last night AEW aired a special edition of Dark ahead of today’s ALL OUT pay per view in Chicago, which featured the promotion’s newest signee CM Punk cutting a passionate promo towards the tail end of the show.

The former WWE champion ranted about how energetic the AEW fan-base can be, then tells the critics of AEW to stop hate watching something they dislike, even telling them to “shut the f**k up.”

“Last week, in Milwaukee, I very sarcastically sent the crowd home happy with: ‘you guys enjoyed the show? Great. Tell your friends, tweet about it.’ And then I said, ‘if you didn’t like it….’And what I mean by that is we don’t mind the criticism. We want the criticism, because to me it’s feedback. I said I’m no longer the voice of the voiceless, because this place doesn’t need me. This place already has a voice. I want all the criticism, I want the feedback, I want to know if you guys are happy.

“The part about shutting the f–k up is for the people who hate watch stuff and have nothing good to say, or nothing good to add to the conversation. We don’t need you, so shut the f**k up.’”

You can watch the full edition of Dark below, as well as a clip of Punk’s promo.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleTalk)