On October 5, 2024, CM Punk sent Drew McIntyre to hell.

And left him there.

“The Best in the World” successfully defeated “The Scottish Warrior” in their trilogy bout inside Hell In A Cell in a bloodbath at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. at the WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event.

Punk picked up the win after stuffing McIntyre’s mouth full of the beads that his infamous bracelet was made of, wrapping his own knee with a steel chain and then connecting with his GTS finisher for the pinfall.

