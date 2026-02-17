Few WrestleMania storylines in the modern era still divide fans the way CM Punk’s program with The Undertaker does. The match at WrestleMania 29 is widely praised. The build, however, remains a flashpoint because it incorporated the real-life passing of Paul Bearer into the narrative. More than a decade later, that decision continues to fuel debate about whether wrestling’s most effective angles sometimes push too far.

With Punk set to headline the Showcase Mode in WWE 2K26, which revisits his career-defining moments including WrestleMania 29, he addressed the emotional weight behind that storyline and how it came together.

Punk admitted the situation was delicate from the outset. “I mean it was heavy because, while I knew Percy, I didn’t know him or have a connection to him like a lot of people in the company did, like Undertaker did,” he explained to Complex News. He made it clear that he was unwilling to move forward without the blessing of Bearer’s family. “I was careful to make sure… I think his son signed off on it because I was like, ‘I don’t want to do this unless everybody’s okay with it.’”

For Punk, the hesitation was not about generating heat. It was about respect. At the time, he was fully committed to being WWE’s top antagonist, but he understood the real emotions involved. “At that time, my deal was being a bad guy and trying to just get people to pay to see me beat up,” Punk said. “So I wasn’t sure if they were going to be agreeable to everything because, once you give me the green light, like ‘Are you sure about this? Like I’m—it’s going to be pretty heavy.’”

Once approval was granted, Punk leaned into the role. The segments featuring Punk and Paul Heyman mocking Bearer and manipulating the urn were designed to provoke maximum outrage. It was classic villain work amplified by real-world grief. According to Punk, those close to Bearer told him the late Hall of Famer would have appreciated the performance, which ultimately eased his conscience and allowed him to proceed without reservation.

The result was one of the most emotionally charged builds of The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak. The match itself delivered in the ring, but the intensity surrounding it came from how close the storyline felt to reality. That blend of truth and performance is something wrestling has historically relied on, though it remains controversial when it touches on death.

Revisiting the angle now through WWE 2K26 ensures the conversation continues. Modern audiences are increasingly scrutinizing how real-life events are portrayed in entertainment, and wrestling exists in a unique space where those lines are often intentionally blurred. Punk’s comments underscore that, at least from his perspective, the key difference between exploitation and storytelling lies in consent and trust behind the scenes.

Angles like WrestleMania 29 are reminders of wrestling’s power to evoke real emotion. They also highlight the responsibility that comes with that power. Whether fans see the storyline as bold or excessive, it remains a defining chapter in Punk’s career and a case study in how far WWE is willing to go when the stakes feel personal.