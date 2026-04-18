CM Punk is high on Danhausen.

And he thinks WWE hasn’t even scratched the surface of his overall potential yet.

Appearing on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike on Friday (full episode below), the reigning World Heavyweight Champion was asked about his relationship with Danhausen and didn’t hold back when discussing the unique talent’s upside.

“I think his impact has yet to be felt,” Punk said. “Man, he’s perfect for WWE. He is perfect for what we do. Sometimes you find a talent that has always kind of belonged here and you never really realized it.”

Punk went on to describe Danhausen as a rare throwback performer, someone who thrives not just on what he does, but how others respond to him.

“He’s somebody who to me is a throwback,” he continued. “He’s a bit of a gimmick, but he’s so entertaining and you can put him in any single situation and it’s more about how other people react or don’t react to him.”

Before wrapping up, Punk added one final remak.

Half praise.

Half caution.

“Hopefully, I said enough nice things about him he’s not going to curse me,” he concluded.