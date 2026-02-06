CM Punk isn’t backing down from Roman Reigns.

And he’s certainly not shying away from the spotlight as their WrestleMania collision draws closer.

Following their heated face-to-face on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Punk and Reigns are now officially set to collide in the main event of WrestleMania 42. The WWE World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line, with Reigns earning the title shot after winning the Royal Rumble match.

While Reigns has often leaned into a more cinematic presentation, Punk made it clear he sees himself as a very different kind of performer, something he elaborated on while sitting down with Ross Tucker of Draft Kings during a visit to NFL Super Bowl Radio Row this week.

“Roman likes to do cinema, I like to do pro wrestling. I like to get dirty, I like bloody and gnarly fights. I like punching people in the face,” Punk said.

Punk went on to describe his role as someone who thrives in chaos and challenges expectations, both in the ring and on the microphone.

“I’m the guy that sticks the toothpaste back in the tube,” he continued. “Where everybody thinks they know what’s going on behind the scenes, I’m the guy that blurs the line,” Punk continued.

According to Punk, stepping into the ring with someone like Reigns brings out another level entirely.

Not just in himself, but in his opponents.

“When I’m across from a guy like Roman Reigns, I’d like to think I bring the best out of him,” Punk stated. “When I’m in the ring either people, they know they’ve got to step up. When I have a microphone in my hand, they know they’ve got to come correct and match that energy.”

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship is scheduled as one of the main events for this year’s WrestleMania 42 two-night premium live event.

