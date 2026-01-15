CM Punk isn’t backing down from having a little fun on the road.

Punk recently drew attention at a WWE live event when he wore two shirts before his match with Bronson Reed, a moment that came shortly after WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash criticized Punk for wrestling in a shirt to wrestle.

The situation quickly picked up traction online, with fans debating whether Punk’s move was a response to Nash or simply Punk being Punk.

A few days later, CM Punk addressed the situation and made it clear the moment was never meant to be taken seriously, explaining that his goal was simply to get a laugh out of Bronson Reed during the match.

Now, speaking with ComingSoon.net in a new interview, Punk expanded on the situation and admitted he didn’t really understand Nash’s criticism in the first place.

“You know what, I can say it had nothing to do with him but obviously the genesis of the story is him saying that I wrestle in a shirt and I never wrestle in a shirt,” Punk stated. “I didn’t really understand what the criticism was, but thanks. You’re right. I did that to make people I was in the ring with laugh because when I’m on a house show, to me, that’s what it’s about.”

Punk continued, “It’s about having fun. If the fans see us having fun, they’re having fun. I like to keep it light, I like to make people laugh when I’m on the road and I’m away from my wife and people are away from their families. That’s our family while we’re on the road and I’m kind of the jokey guy. I’m gonna have fun on a house show.”

You be the judge!

For those who missed it, you can view video footage and photos of CM Punk’s double t-shirt joke from the Bronson Reed match referenced above via the Instagram post embedded below. Also below is the podcast where Kevin Nash made the initial criticism that started everything.

