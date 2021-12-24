AEW superstar CM Punk recently appeared on ESPN’s SportsNation program to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on his wife, former WWE Divas champion AJ Lee, potentially working a mixed tag team match with Punk in AEW. Highlights from the interview are below.

On a potential mixed-tag team match between himself and AJ Lee against Britt Baker and Adam Cole:

“That one I can’t promise you. She is doing her own thing.”

Thinks that AJ could be easily convinced to do the match if necessary:

To be completely honest, I know her and if I said, ‘Hey, you want to do this wrestling match?’, and if she was all gung-ho to do it, I know she would want to get into stupid shape to do it, and I like her thick. So I don’t want to take that away from myself.”

