CM Punk opens up about his first matches back with WWE.

The Second City Saint took on Dominik Mysterio in two Holiday House Show matches, one in Los Angeles and the other from legendary Madison Square Garden. Punk called both bouts amazing during the WWE Preview Special.

It was amazing. We call them live events now, which is how old I am. They were house shows to me, probably always will be. They were my bread and butter. TV is one thing. TV is a whole nervous ball of energy. Everybody is worried about sticking to times on television and you have a lot of bosses. When I’m on house shows, I don’t have a boss; I just have fun. It brings me back to starting wrestling in the first place. The reason why you do it, for some reason you’re drawn to do this, and I just got to have fun in a relaxed atmosphere in front of people who were excited to see me and I got to punch Dirty Dom in the face. All in a day’s work.

Punk was victorious over Dominik at both events. On television, he has declared himself for the Royal Rumble and has let it be known that he is coming after Seth Rollins and the world heavyweight championship.

