AEW superstar CM Punk recently spoke with DAZN about all things pro-wrestling, including whether the Chicago Savior would have returned to the sport if AEW didn’t exist, and how he’s no longer worried about the past, and instead is focused on giving the AEW fan-base a great show. Highlights are below.

Whether he would have returned to wrestling if AEW didn’t exist:

“It’s a great question. One I’ve actually thought about, but I don’t think so.” “It happened at the right time, and timing is everything. There’s a lot of stuff that I had to heal on my own. I’m happy AEW is around now because I really don’t know if I’d have gone there sooner.”

Says he’s not worried about the past and is focused on making the fans of AEW have a good time:

“I’m not so worried about the past. I’m not so worried about the future. I’m worried about the present. That’s where I’m at now. I’m worried about the fans in the building. If they’re having a good time. If they’re going to tell their friends that they had a great time and they’re gonna come back next time. I want to I want to make sure they’re leaving with a giant smile on their face.”