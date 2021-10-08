CM Punk did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote his match against Daniel Garcia on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. Here are some of the highlights:

The rush of energy he gets when “Cult of Personality” plays for his entrance:

“It hits me on a different level for a lot of reasons. I’m not the kind to stand in the back and wait to go out. I’m running around backstage and I’m mingling. There’s a group of people, with their faces constantly changing, always around. And just seeing the look on their faces, that hits me right in the chest. Wrestling is different. You’re not supposed to be a ‘mark’ and you’re not supposed to take pictures with someone you share a locker room with. The culture is different in AEW. I get excited when Adam Cole’s music hits. I think he can see that on my face. There is an excitement in the locker room, and then I see the fans, and it’s amazing. Every new city I go to, these people haven’t seen me in seven years. It’s like Aug. 20 all over again for me.”

Wrestling Garcia: