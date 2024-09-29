CM Punk recently appeared on The Hot Tag with Brady on 103.5 KISS FM to promote the WWE NXT on CW debut show in Chicago, Illinois next Tuesday, as well as some other projects and shows.

During the appearance, “The Best in the World” was asked what changes he expects to see when WWE moves Raw from USA Network to Netflix in January of 2025.

“From the product? I don’t think you’re going to see much difference than what it is now,” Punk said. “We’re pushing boundaries a little bit here and there. I just kind of want to temper people’s expectations because I think there is a section of the fanbase like, ‘Oh, they’re going to Netflix. There is going to be full frontal (nudity) and swearing.’ That is absolutely not the case. I think we’ve learned from the Attitude Era that you can only do that for so long before you try to outdo yourself every week and then it just becomes bad television.”

Punk continued, “Every one and again you can push the envelope. I think what you’re going to see in difference of what the product is now is, I think there are still going to be commercials on Netflix, I’m not 100% about that, but we might be able to fudge it to where it’s not during matches. You’re going to see maybe some play with the format of the show. I’m not 100% sure on all that. Content-wise, I don’t think you’re going to see, as much as Rhea Ripley wants to come out there and talk like an Aussie and drop a C-word here and there, I don’t think you’re going to see that.”

