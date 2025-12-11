CM Punk is once again weighing in on Logan Paul.

And he’s not holding back.

Since making his WWE return in November 2023, Punk has repeatedly spoken about Paul’s rise in the business, often mixing blunt honesty with veteran insight. Their rivalry has now escalated into one of WWE’s top storylines, with Punk determined to stop “The Vision” from walking away with his World Heavyweight Championship.

In a new conversation with Barstool’s Chef Donny, Punk opened up about his evolving view of Paul. While he’s aware of the negativity surrounding the social media star, Punk says he’s grown to appreciate the way Paul approaches the craft.

“I think it’s a benefit,” Punk said. “I understand the criticisms and I would probably be levying them heavy against him if I was CM Punk from like ten years ago,” Punk added, noting how different his perspective is today.

He continued by pointing out that Paul has earned his respect in unexpected ways.

“But to see him take it seriously and want to do more, but the way the business is now, it’s almost like pump the brakes, you don’t need to do more,” Punk said. “It’s fascinating because everybody hates this dude and I think that’s one of the more admirable things about him, is how much everybody hates him. In our business, that means money. That’s dollars.”

A quick-hit reaction? Punk’s respect for Paul may not change fan opinion — but it does add new fuel to their already heated feud.

