Former WWE superstar CM Punk recently spoke with Uproxx to promote his new film, “Jakob’s Wife,” and discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how he doesn’t feel like he needs to return as the business is doing just fine without him. The Chicago Savior adds that potential big money matches would be against AEW’s Kenny Omega, or the Game Triple H, the latter of which doesn’t really interest him. Highlights are below.

Says a return would have to be right place right time:

I think the right combination could maybe be figured out, but it’s also not for me to figure out. It’s not my world anymore. I’m certainly not Hulk Hogan, where I’m going to show up somewhere and like, ‘no, this is how it’s going to be.’ The wrestling world doesn’t necessarily need CM Punk and that’s absolutely fine. Everyone seems to be doing great. I don’t know, it’s like flavors of ice cream. I walk into an ice cream shop one time and I’m like, ‘Oh, that seems like a good flavor. Give me two scoops of that.’ It’s just gotta be the right time, right place, right situation.

Thinks his two potential top matches would be Triple H or Kenny Omega, but he’s not interested in facing Triple H: